Man arrested for armed robbery in Marina

Crime

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A man is now in jail after being suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store while reportedly brandishing a knife in Marina.

On Feb. 7, 2021 at around 6 a.m., Marina Police responded to a silent alarm at a 7-Eleven at 140 Beach Road. When police were on their way, the armed robbery happened.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the register. The employee gave the suspect cash before the suspect fled.

The employee later gave a description of the suspect and said he ran toward Locke Paddon Park. Officers found a suspect at the park who matched the description given by the employee.

Jose Salazar of Watsonville was identified as the suspect. Police found the knife and money from the robbery on Salazar.

Salazar is booked into the Monterey County Jail.