Man arrested on public intoxication, weapons charges

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A man is facing public intoxication and weapons charges after being arrested on Christmas Eve.

Officers with the Hollister Police Department responded to a call at the 1800 block of Nora Drive, where they reportedly found George Anthony Beltran lying in the street.

Beltran was initially unresponsive, but eventually was able to converse with the officers, who say it became increasingly apparent that Beltran was heavily intoxicated. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication

A subsequent search of Beltran's property revealed an unregistered handgun and two magazines. Beltran was then charged with felony possession of a concealed handgun, public intoxication and violation of a served criminal protective order.

He was booked into the San Benito County Jail.

