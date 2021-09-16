PVUSD votes in favor of bringing back SROs

Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) MILPA, a non-profit organization, expressed their disappointment in a statement after the Pajaro Valley Unified School District decided to bring back school resource officers (SROs). The decision was made at a special board meeting Wednesday night after a 6-1 vote was made.

Milpa says the pilot program would use money that belongs to the students and their education. They added that this money could have been used to support mental health problems, poverty, food insecurity, domestic violence among other things that affect students.

According to MILPA, a school resource officer cannot create any positive change, and add that an SRO is "an extension of a racist law enforcement system that traces back to slavery."

For now, the district says they'll run a pilot program at two high schools, Watsonville and Aptos High for one year.

In addition to school resource officers, the program will include a mental health clinician, as well as other resources. The program is expected to cost approximately $ 1,197,257.

