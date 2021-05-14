Access to child care expected to expand with Newsom’s Billion Dollar Plan

Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom announced 83 million dollars will be used to add 100-thousand slots for child care. The reason why there is a lack of child care providers is that reimbursement rates are very low and there is a lack of support, he said.

"We add a few thousand a years, we've never done something like this,” said Governor Newsom. “So over a hundred thousand subsidize high-quality slots, a huge investment in child care."

Nelly Garcia is a Salinas resident and a mother of four. She is happy to hear that more is being done when it comes to affordable child care. She also said it's been challenging having to juggle whether to work or stay at home to take care of her kids.

“Right now for us to work, only one gets to work and the other one stays at home and watches the kid,” said Garcia. “It would be great to have the help.”

Liney Isidro, Gracia’s oldest daughter, is also a mother of four. Her income is not enough to be able to afford child care, she said.

“Rent is expensive, groceries are expensive,” said Isidro. “Both parents have to work to be able to afford all of this and help each other. Having a babysitter is too expensive and it's just not possible.”

State Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk responded to Newsom’s entire budget proposal. In part, it read, "The governor has been channeling Oprah all week where every studio audience member gets a car. unfortunately in about 18 months when the money runs out, the car will be repossessed."