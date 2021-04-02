Class of 2021 sees new graduation ceremony, commencement guidelines

Central Coast

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) New CDC guidelines state that ceremonies for 2021 graduations can allow in-person attendees with limited capacities.

While graduates in 2020 experienced virtual or even drive-by ceremonies, high school and college students say they hope this year will allow them a more normal ceremony.

Today at 5 and 6 p.m. KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more from local colleges and high schools to see what ceremonies could look like this year.