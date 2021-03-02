Central Coast COVID-19 testing numbers decrease

Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As more vaccines are expected to be delivered to California, the number of coronavirus tests performed appears to be decreasing across the Central Coast.

The Monterey County coronavirus data shows 245 residents were tested for coronavirus and received their results on March 1st. At the beginning of the year, more than one thousand residents were tested for coronavirus.

The latest data from San Benito County shows about 30 residents received their test results on February 13.

