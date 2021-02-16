Monterey County elementary schools prepare for possible reopening

Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)

Schools in Monterey County are taking safety preparations and finalizing a safety plan for students and staff for the possible return of in-person learning.

Alisal Union School District Superintendent Jim Koenig says classrooms for students in grades k-6 have already been set up with social distance markers on the ground, plexiglass desk shields and are stocked up with face masks and sanitation products.

Distance learning will still be made available for students of parents who chose to opt of of in-person learning, but Koenig says this could come with some challenges for staff.

Approval for the return of in-person learning must come from the state and the county first.

