Small Business Relief Grant Program to open second round of applications

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Applications for Round 2 of California's Small Business Relief Grant Program are set to open Tuesday.

All first round applicants will be automatically enrolled in the second round, and small businesses or small nonprofits operating in the state can apply. Applications will be accepted until February 8th at 6 p.m. Call centers will be available for support Tuesday through Saturday.

The first round ran through December 30th to January 13th.

