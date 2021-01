Central Coast

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) -- Authorities in Scotts Valley have closed Kings Village Rd. in front of the Skate Park due to down power lines in the roadway.

Authorities say the road is not accessible at this time. However, if access is needed for the Aviza building, it's asked that you use the alternate route through the fire road in Montevalle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.