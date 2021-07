Wildfires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) CAL FIRE CZU is assisting in the fight against the Diablo Fire burning in Contra Costa County.

The Diablo Fire has currently burned between 30 and 40 acres of grass, according to CAL FIRE SCU.

Crews with CAL FIRE CZU were dispatched Sunday morning.

A full ground and air response from CAL FIRE is inbound.