Less than a week before state reopening, Californians express uncertainty

California News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As the reopening date for California approaches, there is still some uncertainty when it comes to masking and social distancing requirements.

California is expected to fully reopen and move away from the tier system next Tuesday on June 15th. At that point, the state said it will lift capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

The state will also follow CDC mask guidance, which allows fully vaccinated people to go without masks with a few exceptions, but the question remains as to how businesses will know whether guests and customers are vaccinated.

