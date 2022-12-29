California closing out the year with series of storms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new series of storms began bringing rain to California on Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding.

“While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding,” the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office wrote.

A strong Pacific storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain Friday night through Saturday evening, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks, the weather service said.

The week’s first storm moved through the state late Monday through Tuesday, and the saturated soils did not get a chance to dry out before the rains returned.

In the Sierra Nevada, snow levels were forecast to initially be low, then rise above pass levels before lowering again late Saturday.

Southern California’s weather will be cool and showery through Friday before moderate-to-heavy rain arrives on Saturday, forecasters said.

The region will begin drying out on New Year’s Day and the Jan. 2 Rose Parade in Pasadena should avoid rainfall, but spectators who camp overnight along the route to ensure a good view could face temperatures in the upper 30s or low 40s.

More rounds of rain return to California through next week.