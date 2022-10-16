Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday that 11 cats have died in the past three weeks of panleukopenia. More than 50 cats have become symptomatic.

Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea and no appetite.

The disease is highly contagious. It typically affects kittens the most, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. It infects and kills cells in bone marrow, intestines and unborn kittens. But cats who are vaccinated are at low risk of infection.

It is spread through fecal matter but isn’t a threat to people and dogs.

The shelter regularly cares for more than 300 cats or kittens. But with the outbreak, the facility is just trying to get healthy cats adopted or fostered.