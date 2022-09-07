Trooper’s stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, 1 arrest near Ely

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police have seized 56 pounds (25.4 kilograms) of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped for an equipment violation north of Ely near the Utah line.

One man arrested Monday at the scene on U.S Highway 93 was booked into the White Pine County Jail on numerous drug-related offenses, the state police said in a statement.

Authorities have released few other details because the investigation is ongoing, the statement said. The suspect’s name was being withheld and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

The vehicle was traveling north on US-93 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ely just before 9 a.m. Monday when the trooper observed the violation and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

“Upon contact with the driver, the trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle,” state police said.

The driver granted consent to search the vehicle and Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden arrived on scene to assist the trooper, they said.