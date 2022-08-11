Las Vegas man accused of posing as health inspector to steal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a health inspector last month in an attempt to steal money from two fast-food restaurants, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev was booked into the Clark County jail Wednesday on suspicion of two felony counts of burglary of a business and two gross misdemeanor counts of impersonating a public official.

It was unclear Thursday if Kolev has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police said Kolev told officers he targeted restaurants where young teenagers work because he thought they could be easily manipulated into opening the safes for him to inspect.

With a fake identification badge and a clipboard, police said Kolev stole about $240 from one restaurant on July 3.

But he got nothing from the other place because the manager noticed he was trying to walk out with the money bag and called police.