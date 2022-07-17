Skip to Content
FAA: 2 small planes collide at the North Las Vegas Airport

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Two small planes Sunday collided at the North Las Vegas Airport, but authorities said it was not immediately known if there were any fatalities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern around noon Sunday.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

Two people were in each plane. North Las Vegas police said they were “unable to confirm any deaths at this time.”

