UNLV adding outdoor areas to ban on smoking in public places

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest university is going smoke-free, going beyond the state’s existing law against smoking in most indoor public places by expanding it to include outdoor areas. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas policy announced Friday and taking effect Aug. 15 in time for the fall 2022 semester also applies to vaping. Officials said the pandemic played a role in the policy’s approval last fall by a university policy committee, by heightening awareness of respiratory illnesses. Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of the School of Public Health, said enforcement will start with education and be handled by the Office of Student Conduct for students and by supervisors for university employees