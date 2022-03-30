Suspect with criminal record arraigned in Nevada kidnapping

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 41-year-old man with a violent criminal record has been arraigned on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the disappearance of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago. A judge in rural Lyon County left bail unchanged Wednesday after it was set at $750,000 following Troy Driver’s arrest. Driver, of Fernley, was arrested Friday as a suspect in what authorities have characterized as the abduction of Naomi Irion. She last was seen before a man got into her car before dawn March 12 in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles east of Reno.