Police say argument led to fatal stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an argument led to the stabbing death of a man on the Vegas Strip. Authorities say the incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a pedestrian bridge. Officers at the scene found 58-year-old Freddy Allen wielding a knife. They say he tried to flee but was arrested. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators say the suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument the night before over an interaction with a dog. Another altercation erupted when they crossed paths again. Allen has been booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. The victim’s identity was not released.