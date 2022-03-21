Autopsy: Cocaine, PCP found in driver in wreck that killed 9

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 59-year-old motorist had cocaine and PCP in his system when his car accelerated into a busy crossroads in North Las Vegas in January, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that killed him, his passenger and seven members of a family in a minivan. Autopsy reports made public Monday said Gary Dean Robinson died of multiple injuries in the Jan. 29 crash. His death was ruled an accident. Police said earlier that Robinson’s maroon Dodge Challenger sped up to more than 100 mph before running a red light and causing the crash. Blood and urine tests showed levels of cocaine and PCP in Robinson’s system that were above levels where state law says a driver is presumed to be intoxicated.