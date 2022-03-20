Man suspected in 3 stabbings on Las Vegas Strip is arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the non-fatal stabbings of three people on the Las Vegas strip two months ago has been arrested in Illinois. U.S. Marshals and officials with Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit said 26-year-old Bradley Pitts was taken into custody Wednesday in the Chicago suburb of Maywood. He is being held on suspicion of three counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm. Pitts remains jailed on a $25,000 bond. Illinois authorities say extradition proceedings are pending. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Pitts was wanted in a Jan. 9 stabbing in the parking lot of the MGM Grand and Metro Police obtained an arrest warrant the following day.