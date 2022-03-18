Dozens of Nevada candidates file; 2022 election takes shape

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s election choices are beginning to take shape, with some last-day surprises on the state level but all the eligible congressional incumbents filing for new terms. Leaders in the campaign for U.S. Senate are Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus drew a challenge Friday from Republican former Congressman Cresent Hardy. For governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak and Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo head a crowded field of 22 candidates that also includes GOP former Senator Dean Heller. Danny Tarkanian filed a Republican party challenge to Congressman Mark Amodei in northern Nevada.