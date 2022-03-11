Third day of disruptions reported at one Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities reported a third day of disruptions Friday at one Las Vegas high school — a day after 11 people, including an adult, were arrested on misdemeanor charges and two days after a lockdown prompted by an unproved report of a gun on campus. Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that officials were investigating social media threats made late Thursday about Desert Oasis High School. The campus several miles southwest of the Las Vegas Strip was evacuated after a fire alarm before classes Friday. The school was locked down Thursday after fights broke out in common areas and arrests resulted. No gun was found during a lockdown on Wednesday.