Sheriff’s Office: Officer fatally shoots person at business

WELLINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a a law enforcement officer fatally shot an armed person during an encounter at a business in Wellington in southeastern Lyon County. The county Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday after sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Yerington Police Department and the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a person armed with a gun at Rosie’s Place Restaurant and Mini-Market on Highway 208. The identity of the person killed wasn’t released and a Sheriff’s Office statement on the incident didn’t say what prompted the shooting or provide the affiliation of the officer involved in the shooting.