Authorities: Pilot dead after motorglider crashes in Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after the crash of a single-engine aircraft in Boulder City, Nevada. City police and fire crews say the Distar SunDancer motorglider went down Thursday about 1:40 p.m. near U.S. Highway 95 in an area within the Tortoise Easement. Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and died at the scene. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released. City officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.