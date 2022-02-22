Proposal for troops at voting sites on hold in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A sweeping proposal to reform election procedures in Washoe County has been put on hold amid heavy criticism of some of the changes, including returning to mostly paper ballots and posting National Guard troops at all voting sites in the Reno-Sparks area. The proposal was pulled from the Washoe County Commission’s agenda Tuesday on the advice of the district attorney’s office. Commissioner Jeanne Herman says she intends to resubmit it in her effort to “ensure accuracy, security and purity of elections.” Critics say it would make it more difficult to vote. They’re especially worried a military presence at the polls could intimidate some voters