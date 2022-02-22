High winds expected again after 11-vehicle crash in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in southern Nevada have issued an air quality advisory, citing forecasts of gusty winds as a cold winter storm blows east from California. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability advisory came a day after nine people were hurt in an 11-vehicle wreck during a blinding dust storm caused by intense winds on a flat stretch of highway southeast of Las Vegas. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said Tuesday that no one received life-threatening injuries in the Monday pileup on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder City. The crash closed the highway for several hours.