Some Nevadans still don masks after end to statewide mandate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owner of a Mexican restaurant, a manager of a clothing store and a fifth-grader who has lost seven members of her extended family to the coronavirus are among the Nevadans still wearing masks after Gov. Steve Sisolak dropped the statewide requirement last week. 11-year-old Kelila Medina told the Reno Gazette Journal that she had COVID-19 and she doesn’t want it again. Four of her seven relatives who died from the virus were younger than 40. Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada PTA, says some parents cheered the end of the mask mandate but others remain worried it will result in a rise in cases in classrooms.