AP source: Raiders request interview with Todd Bowles

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

A person familiar with the search says the Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates. Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis this week.