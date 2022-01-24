Graduation rates dip across US as pandemic stalls progress

By MATT BARNUM, KALYN BELSHA and THOMAS WILBURN of Chalkbeat

An analysis shows high school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year disrupted by the pandemic. The analysis of data from 26 states by Chalkbeat suggests the coronavirus may have ended nearly two decades of nationwide progress toward getting diplomas to more students. The drops came despite at least some states and educators loosening standards to help struggling students. Most states waived outstanding graduation requirements in 2020 and saw graduation rates tick up. But graduation rates fell last year in 20 of the states that released data. Comprehensive data is not yet available.