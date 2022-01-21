Air Force: Exercise expected to produce extra aircraft noise

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says southern Nevada residents can expect increased aircraft noise from a scheduled training exercise that will involve nearly 100 aircraft, with nighttime takeoffs planned to allow air crews to train for combat operations conducted at night. Nellis Air Force Base officials say Red Flag 22-1 will run from Monday to Feb. 11 over the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas. Officials say the exercise will involve more than a dozen aircraft types with the 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base in Utah playing a prominent role.