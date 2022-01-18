Las Vegas police seek suspects in separate shooting deaths

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car outside an apartment complex. Authorities say officers responded to several calls about gunfire around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on Tropicana near Spencer Street. Lt. David Valenta says they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car. The 26-year-old victim’s name was not released. Police say the shooting does not appear random. The homicide comes on the heels of a 49-year-old man found shot to death Monday. Data compiled from multiple Las Vegas area agencies showed 245 homicides in 2021.