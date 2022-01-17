Raiders fire GM in 1st move of significant offseason

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Owner Mark Davis made the first big decision of what figures to be an eventful offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. There will be plenty more to come as there figures to be significant change for an organization coming off just its second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons. Davis fired general manager Mike Mayock and began lining up interviews with general manager and coaching candidates, leaving interim coach Rich Bisaccia in limbo. The players have advocated for Bisaccia to remain after he led the Raiders to the playoffs where they lost 26-19 to Cincinnati.