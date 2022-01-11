Short-staffed Vegas-area schools ‘pause’ classes for 5 days

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area school administrators say extreme staffing shortages are prompting the closure of schools on Friday and next Tuesday, Jan. 18. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responded Tuesday to the Clark County School District decision to shutter classrooms through the weekend including the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a statement acknowledging “the realities of a global pandemic.” State health officials are reporting that nearly one in three COVID-19 tests administered to people in the Las Vegas area are coming back positive for the virus. Health officials are attributing a spike in case numbers nationally to the highly contagious omicron variant.