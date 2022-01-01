Vegas police: 2 victims dead in related attempted robberies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two attempted robberies that each involved a fatal shooting were believed to be related and that two suspects were in custody. The robberies occurred several hours apart Friday in parking garages at the Fashion Show mall and the Palace Station casino. Police said a woman was fatally shot during a struggle with a robber at the mall as the woman and her husband exited a vehicle. Police said the casino shooting victim was a man in his 50s. Police said homicide detectives determined that the suspects had entered the garages while intending to rob the victims. No identities were released.