Skier missing amid blizzard conditions at Tahoe-area resort

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Searchers were battling blizzard conditions at a closed Lake Tahoe-area ski resort in a bid to find a 43-year-old California ski shop manager reported missing after failing to meet friends for Christmas dinner. A Placer County sheriff’s sergeant says Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing late Saturday at Northstar California Resort. Authorities say Angelotta’s ski pass was last used that morning on a lift at Northstar and his phone logged an emergency ping about the same time. His vehicle was later found in a Northstar parking lot. The resort posted on Twitter that it was closed Sunday and Monday due to blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall.

