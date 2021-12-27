Las Vegas police paying $525K to man shot while running away

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who dropped a gun and ran naked from police before being shot by an officer outside a church in 2017 is accepting a $525,000 settlement to end a federal lawsuit against Las Vegas police and officers. Both sides confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report about the Nov. 3 agreement and U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware’s finding in June that Officer Mark Hatten unlawfully used excessive force against Jason Funke. The judge noted the shooting was during a chaotic scene involving a police dog outside the church, where Funke had sought mental health counseling before shedding his clothes and sitting while police arrived.