More snow coming to Tahoe, Reno after record Nevada rains

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A powerful winter storm moving into the Sierra is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous winds to Lake Tahoe through the weekend. Christmas Day snow also is expected in Reno on the heels of a storm that soaked much of the state with rain and snow, including record rainfall in parts of eastern Nevada. A winter storm warning issued Friday remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet of snow is possible on the tops of the mountains with winds gusting in excess of 100 mph. The warning runs through 11 p.m. Saturday in Reno.