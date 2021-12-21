Police: Motor officer hurt in hit-run crash; motorist held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a motorcycle officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening in a crash involving a hit-and-run motorist. The police department said in a statement the officer was hospitalized and a motorist drove away from the wreck a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday at a busy intersection several miles west of downtown. Neither person was immediately identified. Police say the motorist went to a nearby apartment complex where the vehicle was found. The driver was located and arrested on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of an injury crash. Another Las Vegas police officer was seriously hurt overnight Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on an area freeway. Details haven’t been made public.