Nevada bracing for inevitable arrival of first omicron case

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are bracing for the inevitable arrival of the omicron variant in the state after the first U.S. case was confirmed Wednesday in neighboring California. No cases of the COVID-19 variant have been confirmed so far in Nevada. But Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday he wouldn’t be surprised if there already has been a case that has gone undetected. He told reporters in Reno, “We know it’s … coming.” Meanwhile, Nevada recorded its 8,000th death from the coronavirus since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Overall, the number of cases in the state has been on a recent downward trend.