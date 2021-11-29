Netherlands man dies after being struck by vehicle in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 43-year-old man from the Netherlands has died from injuries he received when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy boulevard just east of the Las Vegas Strip two weeks ago. The Clark County coroner reported Monday that Roel Raatgever died Nov. 23 at a hospital. His hometown was not disclosed. Police say Raatgever was in a crosswalk with a group of people crossing Tropicana Avenue against a signal when he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Sienna SUV a little before 1:45 a.m. Nov. 15. Police say the vehicle had a green light and the 46-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving showed no signs of impairment.