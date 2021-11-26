Nevada trooper shoots, wounds suspect in hit-and-run crash

RENIO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run suspect was hospitalized after being shot and wounded by a Nevada State Police trooper in an area between Reno and Carson City. The State Police said the incident occurred Wednesday when a trooper encountered the suspect who was walking under an Interstate 580 overpass following a two-vehicle crash. No details were released on circumstances of the shooting, including the identity of the wounded person or details of that person’s injuries. The State Police said the trooper was not injured.