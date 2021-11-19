Clark County school board reverses firing of superintendent

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The school board for metro Las Vegas voted early Friday to reverse its decision to fire Superintendent Jesus Jara, though it wasn’t immediately known whether he still wants the job. One Clark County School District trustee changing her mind from the the Oct. 28 vote to terminate Jara, and the board voted 4-3 at about 12:30 a.m. to reinstate his contract. That was after the board first voted to reconsider the firing. Trustee Irene Cepeda explained her reversal by saying the district needs stability and “stability comes from consistency.” Jara was not present for the meeting, which lasted over six hours.