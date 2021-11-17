Officials approve corridor for part of proposed of new I-11

PHOENIX (AP) — State and federal transportation officials have formally selected a corridor in southern and central Arizona for construction of Interstate 11, a proposed new freeway that would link the U.S.-Mexico border and Las Vegas. The chosen 2,000-foot corridor stretches 280 miles northward from the U.S. Mexico border to Wickenburg while skirting metro Phoenix’s west side. Depending on which of two alternatives is chosen, I-11 would track the existing Interstate 10 through Tucson or be routed across desert west of the city. If planning and actual construction of proceeds, I-11 would be built along a 400-foot route within the corridor.