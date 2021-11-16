5-hour SWAT standoff ends with Reno arrest; multiple charges

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 45-year-old Reno man is being held without bail on more than a dozen criminal counts after he was arrested following a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team that forced a lockdown at a nearby elementary school. Police say Brian Earle had threatened multiple people and barricaded himself in an apartment on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon before they fired tear gas into the residence and he was arrested Monday night. He was being held Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail on a total of 16 counts, including resisting arrest, drug possession, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of child abuse or neglect.