Judge rules Vegas owes builder $34M in golf course dispute

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge is ordering Las Vegas to pay about $34 million to a developer who has tried for years to build homes on a vacant former golf course near the upscale Queensridge neighborhood. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday the city could be on the hook for much more. Las Vegas is already appealing Judge Timothy Williams’ previous finding that the city is liable for blocking development of the former Badlands Golf Club by a company belonging to developer EHB Cos. The judge’s order on Thursday was in just one of several pending civil lawsuits involving large slices of the disputed property, and it doesn’t include attorney fees. EHB bought the former Summerlin-area golf course in 2015.