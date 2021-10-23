EXPLAINER: How wildfires impact wildlife, their habitat

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife centers in the U.S. West are caring for animals that weren’t able to flee the flames or are looking for food in burned-over places. The animal care director at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care said an emaciated turkey vulture recently found on the Lake Tahoe shore couldn’t fly, likely because food isn’t as plentiful in burned areas. A veterinarian in California struggling to care for an adult bear with burned paws developed a tilapia skin bandage that’s now used on 15 different species.