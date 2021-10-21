Nevada governor found at-fault in weekend crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was found at-fault, and he and another driver were each ticketed for traffic infractions following a two-car crash during the weekend in Las Vegas. A police report released Wednesday says the Democratic governor and the woman driving the other vehicle were each treated for minor injuries after the Sunday afternoon crash at a busy intersection west of the Strip. Sisolak was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic and the woman was ticketed for speeding. Her name wasn’t released. A spokeswoman for the governor didn’t immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment. Police say Sisolak’s Lexus SUV turned left on a flashing yellow traffic signal into the path of the woman’s Nissan Sentra.