Tyson Fury promises knockout finish to epic Wilder trilogy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury will meet Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the conclusion of their highly entertaining heavyweight championship trilogy. Fury is weary of Wilder’s bizarre antics and a bit annoyed by the boxing machinations that forced him into a third edition of a fight he feels he already won twice. Although Fury is confident in his superior skills, he realizes Wilder’s one-punch power is perhaps unmatched in boxing. The boxers fought to a split draw in their first meeting, and Fury won the second bout by knockout. They are again contesting the WBC title belt that Fury won the last time.

