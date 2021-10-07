Reno bus contractor, union trying again to settle bus strike

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Union leaders and the Washoe County contractor that operates Reno’s regional bus system are headed back to the bargaining table Thursday to try to negotiate the end of a nearly two-week-old strike. It’s the second since August. Bus service has been limited to a few main, streamlined routes, creating a hardship for riders who say they’ve been waiting up to an hour or longer to pick them up. The previous collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters and Keolis North America expired July 1. Regional Transportation Commission chairwoman Neoma Jardon says the repetitive strikes are harming those who can least afford it.